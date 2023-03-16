Kohinoor and other crown jewels to be on display in new exhibition to mark King Charles' coronation 

The Tower of London will inaugurate a special exhibition on the Crown Jewels to mark King Charles' coronation. The Jewel house display will look at the origins of some of the precious objects for the first time including the controversial Kohinoor diamond. It is reportedly the first major change to the display in a decade.



Andrew Jackson, resident governor of the Tower of London said to BBC that he hopes it will offer "a richer understanding of this magnificent collection".

The history of Kohinoor



The history of the Kohinoor will reportedly be explored using a combination of objects and visual projections to revisit the coveted stones' history and how it has been considered a symbol of conquest for centuries.



The diamond is set within the coronation crown of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and was previously owned by Mughal Emperors, Shahs of Iran, Emirs of Afghanistan, and Sikh Maharajas.



It was seized by the East India Company after its victory in the Second Anglo-Sikh War of 1849 and gifted to Queen Victoria.

The diamond has since then remained within the British royal family. Still, the governing party of India's prime minister has warned that it brings back painful memories of the British Empire.



At the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, the Queen consort will not be wearing the gem. Instead, she will be crowned with Queen Mary's Crown, which will be reset with diamonds from Queen Elizabeth's personal collection.



The exhibition at the Tower of London will also showcase some historic jewels that have been passed thrown generations of monarchs, including Black Prince's Ruby which was the late Queen's favourite jewel. It is now placed in the Imperial State Crown.



