Kit Harington sings 'Drops of Jupiter' live, and fans are loving every bit of it

'Game of Thrones' actor Kit Harington put his singing skills on display for the world to see on Jimmy Fallon's show.



The actor performed 'Drops of Jupiter' live to mark the 1500th episode of the late night show on Thursday.



"Something special is about to happen. We finally have someone who has the guts to do it," Fallon said in his introduction.



"I had a lot of thoughts when you sent me that — like, a lot... And the sensible part of my brain, the bit that said, 'You're not a singer, you have no connection to this song, it's of no relevance to anything you're talking about on the show,' said don't do it. But there was another little part of my brain, right? The bit that gets me in trouble that was like, 'But what if you're brilliant? What if it opens up whole new vistas of a career in singing?'," Harington said.



But, the actor got cold feet right before starting his performance. "10 seconds before I started, that same little part of my brain said, 'You shouldn't have done this'," he said.



Kit Harington was promoting his latest series, Amazon's 'Modern Love 2', on the show.