King Charles returns to London with Queen Camilla amid cancer diagnosis

King Charles, accompanied by Queen Camilla, has arrived back in London amidst his ongoing battle with cancer. The 75-year-old monarch was photographed in the back of a car alongside Queen Camilla, 76, as they were driven to Clarence House, his long-standing residence in London, on Tuesday morning.

The royal couple's return to the capital follows their attendance at a church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday. Despite his health challenges, the King waved at photographers as he made his way to the church alongside his supportive wife. This public appearance marked his first since commencing his cancer treatment the week prior.

Over the weekend, King Charles broke his silence on his cancer diagnosis in a statement released by Buckingham Palace, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support from well-wishers.

King Charles is continuing his cancer treatment in London after returning to Clarence House from Sandringham this morning with Queen Camilla. pic.twitter.com/OWvxazFJ3z — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) February 13, 2024

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement," the statement read.

Acknowledging the challenges of the journey ahead, he highlighted the importance of public understanding and the support of organisations dedicated to aiding cancer patients and their families. "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and the wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience," the statement further read.

The announcement of King Charles's cancer diagnosis on Feb 5 came as a shock to many, especially coming just a week after his surgery for an enlarged prostate. A palace insider revealed to PEOPLE, "I was really shocked when I heard it."