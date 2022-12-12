King Charles releases first Christmas card as a monarch

The holiday season is here! King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla released their official Christmas card recently. This is their first official card as the head of state.

The card features a photo of the King and Queen Consort during the annual Braemar Highland Gathering at Princess Royal & Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Scotland.

"We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort," the family shared on Twitter.

Longtime royal photographer Samir Hussein was credited for taking the photograph which was "taken at the Braemar Games in September 2022."

Sticking to traditions, the candid snap was embossed in red ink and accompanied by a short and sweet message from the couple.

Printed on the opposite page was the text that said, "Wishing you a very happy Christmas and New Year."

🎄✉️ We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort.



📸 @samhussein, taken at the Braemar Games in September 2022.

The Braemar Games is over 1,000 years old and traditionally host thousands of people to watch athletic events, bagpipe competitions and dancing, with Her Majesty presiding over the festival. Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the ceremony in 2022 due to failing health. She died on September 8 at the age of 96.