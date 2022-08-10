Kim Kardashian collaborates with Apple for a new skin-colored Beats earbuds

Tv reality star-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is expanding her territory. The fashion mogul announced her Beats x Kim collection with Apple. She modelled wearing three sets of the brand’s well-liked Fit Pro earpods that she designed. The new pods will be available in three neutral tones-Moon, Dune, and Earth, which are meant to either "blend in or stand out," as Kardashian explains.

Sharing a teaser video on Instagram a day before, Kardashian is seen wearing a metallic bronze-coloured front-zip crop top, which she matched with bike shorts, Page Six reported. She is being given touch-ups by her team along with adjusting the headphones in her ear.

Check out Kim Kardashian's post here:-

Kim, in a different post, sports what seems to be the Skims Essential Scoop Neck Bodysuit ($68) along with a pair of Utility Sports Shorts from her own line ($58). Her entire look is in the shade of bone which is similar to one of the colour options for her new headphones.

"I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colourful to make a statement," the 41-year-old star said in a press release. At the same time, she posted a series of videos and images on her Instagram Stories and said she "always just not really vibed" with bright buds as she showed off her new earbuds.

Kourtney dons swim gloves from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS collection; leaves internet divided

"I wanted these to really blend in a little bit more," she said.

The earbuds come in three colours: "Moon," a light cream tint; "Dune," a dark tan; and "Earth," a rich cocoa brown, for a retail price of $199.99. They will be available for purchase on the Apple website starting on August 16, according to Page Six.

Neutral colours are a go-to choice for Kim, who often dons hues of cream, brown, silver, and grey these days. Even her innerwear line, Skims, features similar shades.

The star has said that she already used Beats and found an artist to give the headphones the colour she wanted before approaching the brand with the idea of designing them. She described that your headphones don’t "have to be anything loud. It can just blend in with what you are wearing. It’s kind of a statement."

Kim Kardashian undergoes stomach tightening treatment