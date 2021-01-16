Kanye West's brand Yeezy sues former intern for allegedly sharing confidential photos on social media

Kanye West's apparel brand Yeezy has sued one of its former interns for breaching a non-disclosure agreement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the intern who reportedly worked for the company from February 2020 to summer 2020, allegedly shared confidential Yeezy photos on his Instagram account, according to a complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The NDA that intern signed included a $500,000 liquidated damages provision. By signing the agreement, the intern would have agreed not to share confidential information on social media, which Yeezy is claiming he did when he posted photos on his personal Instagram account.

The complaint claims that despite multiple cease and desist letters having been sent to Inwards, Inwards continued to "publicly post Unauthorized Materials on social media sites."

Yeezy is seeking punitive damages, claiming Inwards acted maliciously, in addition to the $500,000 for breach of contract and conversion.

In 2015, West, 43, launched the brand with a debut at New York Fashion Week. The Yeezy look of monochrome streetwear basics has become a celebrity staple, and the brand's iconic sneakers are incredibly popular.