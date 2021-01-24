Justin Bieber opens up his 2014 DUI arrest in a reflective post

Justin Bieber is taking a look back at his past mistakes. The singer reflected on his 2014 arrest, and how he has grown since then.

Sharing a throwback photo of himself on Instagram, Bieber wrote, "7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead [sic], misunderstood and angry at God,". The photo had him in handcuffs and being escorted by officers. "I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami."

"All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then until now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now," the 26-year-old singer continued. "My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far God has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your 'today' let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be. LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART."





Bieber received a slew of support from his friends and fans, including manager Scooter Braun, who wrote, "Proud of you." Tom Brady also added, "We live and learn," with 2Chainz, Jaden Smith, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and more leaving comments.

Bieber was only 16 when he was arrested for drag racing in a yellow Lamborghini in Miami, Florida. He also failed a sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and driving with a suspended license. The Canadian singer avoided jail time by pleading guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving, making a charitable donation, and taking anger management classes.

Bieber was also arrested on 2014 in Canada when an August accident involving an ATV and a mini-van turned into a physical altercation between the driver of the ATV and an occupant in the mini-van. Bieber was charged with two counts of criminal code offenses, dangerous driving and assault. Bieber has previously reflected on these arrests, and many other legal woes, he's had over the years and how he has since grown.