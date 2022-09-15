Julia Fox turns heads with her risque see-through mermaid look

This year's New York Fashion week is all about Julia Fox and her jaw-dropping looks. Fox, who is well-known for her experiments with stylish and daring outfits, recently made heads turn with her wet mermaid look.



Recently, she attended the Parsons MFA show and her risque see-through dress has garnered all the attention. The unusual dress was from a student designer, Weiran, and Fox carried it will all her charm and glamour.



The revealing outfit features a crystal-like complete see-through top, covering her breast, and some part of the shoulder. It was paired with a sea-blue colour asymmetrical skirt with a front long slit and long train and a matching handle, that she was holding. She wore matching crystal sandals, also.



Her makeup and hair was complete matching with her steamy and sultry look. She did her eyes with matching aqua colours and added a silver shinner to them and applied glossy lipstick.

Her wet hair look and vintage glasses added extra glam to her look.



Designer Weiran also shared a few Fox photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, ''What an honour to have icon @juliafox to attend my first ever show in this look! Huge thanks to @brianaandalore for the support and love always! more coming soon, stay tuned…''



As expected, her outfit garnered netizens' reactions. One commented on the designers' post and wrote, ''PhenomenaL.''



Another user called her ''Truly Iconic 🤍🤍''



Before this, the actress showed up wearing velvet black track pants, which she paired with duct tape, that was covering her chest area. She accessorised her look with duct tape matching silver purse and black extra-large boots.



Talking about her hair and makeup, she did smokey eyes with wavy hair.