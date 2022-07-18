Jessica Alba, Priyanka Chopra and more: 7 beauty & makeup tips endorsed by celebs

Professionals don't just rely on great techniques to achieve flawless makeup looks, they also have a bunch of hacks and secrets in their kitty. With experience and endless trials, they are able to zero down to a few hacks that differentiate them from the rest. And, if you love to experiment with products and pamper your skin to the fullest, you must also upgrade your knowledge with some expert advice. And, we will help you with just that!

You will often see MUAs and skincare fanatics reveal their favourite tips and tricks online. Celebrities, too, have started sharing their skincare routines and regimes on their official handles. Amidst an array of options, we have shortlisted 7 beauty and makeup tips for our readers that certainly work on all skin types and tones. Let's take a look!

Celeb-approved beauty and makeup hacks

Jessica Alba's dewy makeup look hack

American actress Jessica Alba recently tried a viral TikTok makeup trend and gave some serious makeup lessons to her fans. Instead of layering foundation, concealer, blush, and contour on top of each other, the actress applied small dots of each product on different sections of her face in one layer and blended from lightest to darkest. The diva used a setting spray to keep the products from drying out.

This way, she avoided getting a caked-on look and saved some product too. If you have oily skin and your pores get clogged easily, you should definitely try out this hack.

Katrina Kaif reveals her favourite hack

In a 2020 Instagram video, Katrina revealed how she gets an "instant refreshed look" with Kay Beauty's eyeshadow pencil. Sharing her secret with the world, the actress shared that the product is a multi-purpose product and doesn't require brushes for application as well.

Katrina suggested her followers to apply a little bit of the eyeshadow crayon on the lids and merge it with their fingertips. She also asked them to apply some product on the lower lid to open up the eyes.

Alia Bhatt's skincare routine

In an elaborate YouTube video, Alia Bhatt once shared what she uses on her skin and how she maintains her glow. Taking her fans through her everyday routine, she shared that she first applies an eye cream to get rid of dark circles and eye bags. After that, she uses a niacinamide serum to deal with fine lines. For the third step, she uses caffeine solution drops, followed by a moisturiser. Her skincare secret is that she uses everything on her neck that she uses on her face.

Gal Gadot spills the beans

The 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot likes to go light on her makeup. So instead of layering foundation over her moisturiser, she mixes a few drops of both products on her palm and applies it with her fingertips. In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, the actress also shared that she uses lots of different body lotions to keep her skin from drying.

Emma Roberts

American actress Emma Roberts, who starred in 'We're The Millers', never skips wearing her sunscreen. She often switches between Tatcha sunscreen and the Coola sunscreen. Other than that, she uses eye creams before applying makeup or going to bed.

"I'm obsessed with eye cream. It just makes everything brighter and better. I've been using the Charlotte Tilbury eye cream lately, which I really like. And I love the Tata Harper regenerating cleanser. It exfoliates but also you can use it every day," she told Travel + Leisure.

Billie Eilish's post-show routine

The singer, in a recent Vogue video, shared how she replenishes her skin after performing at a concert. After removing her makeup, she shared that she uses a sulphur and zinc mask to get rid of dead skin and purify pores.

Priyanka Chopra's guide to skincare

In a collaboration video with Harper's Bazaar, Priyanka Chopra shared that she uses organic coconut oil to remove her makeup. She gently massages her skin with her fingertips and uses a warm towel to get rid of the oil. She also shared that she uses ayurvedic ubtan as a mask to purify her skin. The ubtan consists of whole wheat flour, turmeric, lime juice, full cream yogurt and some rose water.