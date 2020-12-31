James Corden preparing to leave US as his family is 'homesick'; read details inside

Celebrity host and actor James Corden is reportedly thinking of leaving the US as his family has been feeling “homesick” for a long time now.

Originally from the UK, James Corden who is famous for his work in ‘The Late, Late Show’ especially his Carpool Karaoke series is thinking of quitting the US for good. When his contract ends in 2023, James is planning to shift base back to home.

He said that he has “a couple of years to go” until his contract expires but “it’s a bigger family decision” and “it will be about people at home who we miss very, very much, who we are homesick for.”

“I also feel like my wife and I have three young children, and they are three young grandchildren that we've taken away from people. This probably feels particularly magnified now during the pandemic, but I have an overwhelming feeling that our family has walked to the beat of my drum for a very long time,” he added.

James Corden and his wife Julia have been married since 2012, and share three children, son Max, nine, and daughters Carey, six, and Charlotte, three. James first cracked the US when his stage show ‘One Man Two Guvnors’ transferred to Broadway in 2012 after a successful stint in the West End.

