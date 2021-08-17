Jada Pinkett Smith shows off new forearm tattoo featuring Hindu goddess

Jada Pinkett Smith's new tattoo has a Hindu connect to it. The actor-talk show host shared a photo of her new forearm tattoo on Instagram recently, which seemingly looks like a Hindu goddess.



In her Instagram post Jada stated that the tattoo represented, "the Divine Feminine journey within and without."



The 49-year-old `Girls Trip` star posted a photo on her Instagram handle, showing off new body art that stretches roughly half the length of her forearm.



In a caption, she shared that she was starting her tattoo sleeve sooner than she had expected, and she named a number of goddesses.



Jada wrote, "I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo ... I`m starting to build my sleeve now! Repp`n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin."

A number of celebrities wished Jada in the comments section, including Priyanka Chopra, who wrote, "Beautiful. Jai mata di."



Additionally, DJ Jazzy Jeff, who recorded music with Jada`s husband Will Smith as DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, posted six fire emojis.



Jahnavi Harrison, who released a joint EP called `Rise` with Jada`s daughter Willow Smith in 2020, commented, "Oh wow. So so so so beautiful Jada!!! I can`t wait to see her in person!!"



Additionally, Jay Shetty, an author and podcast host who has appeared on Jada`s chat series `Red Table Talk`, responded, "So Dope and divine," adding a fire emoji.



The star`s latest tattoo is an extension of the three-generational lotus artwork she got inked with Willow and mom Adrienne Banfield during a May episode of `Red Table Talk.'