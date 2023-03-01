It's a fashion moment! Halsey turns model for Parisian label at Paris Fashion Week
Story highlights
Halsey turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she walked for a Parisian label. Her first time as a model, the singer shared a social media post on her runway debut.
Halsey turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she walked for a Parisian label. Her first time as a model, the singer shared a social media post on her runway debut.
Halsey has another career opportunity if she ever decides to stop making music. The singer recently turned model and walked at Paris Fashion Week. She shared her debut experience as a model with a social media post as she wrote, “I walked PFW for the first time today with @pressiat_ and it was terrifying and amazing!!!! Thank you Vincent for having me, and congratulations to you and the team on such a stunning collection and iconic show! special thanks to @lynalyson_ and blonde slay by @themartyharper and pics by @samdameshek.”
Halsey was seen dressed in a stunning black cutout dress with an asymmetrical animal print by upstart Parisian label Pressiat. The gown came with a matching headwrap. She completed the look with dark, bold makeup -- a dark lipstick and heavy black eyeshadow. She kept the hair tucked in a messy bun inside the headwrap with hair flyaways to frame her face.
Check out her Paris Fashion Week look here:
Meanwhile, Halsey also dropped a solo version of her Post Malone collaboration "Die 4 Me". She also dropped an album in 2021. It debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200. She also dropped a single in collaboration with Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell Williams.