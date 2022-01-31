Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana to stop using animal fur

Dolce & Gabbana will not use animal fur anymore!



On Monday, a renowned fashion brand announced that it would stop the use of animal fur in all its collections starting this year. The label will switch to eco-friendly fur.



The fashion brand announced the big decision in a joint statement with animal rights association Humane Society International.

“Dolce&Gabbana is working toward a more sustainable future that can’t contemplate the use of animal fur,” Dolce&Gabbana communications and marketing officer Fedele Usai said in a statement.

The brand announced the news by sharing a statement on their Instagram account: "Dolce&Gabbana has chosen to discontinue the use of animal fur in all its Collections starting in 2022. With a view to preserving the work and professionalism of the master furriers, guardians of specific knowledge and skills with an indispensable added value, Dolce&Gabbana will continue to collaborate with these artisans in the creation of eco-fur garments and accessories, a sustainable faux fur alternative that uses recycled and recyclable materials.''



Dolce & Gabbana joins a growing list of global companies that have in the recent past gone-fur-free, including Armani, Kering, Prada, Valentino, Versace, Moncler and luxury e-commerce platforms Yoox Net-a-Porter.