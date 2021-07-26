Issa Rae marries long time beau Louis Diame, shares breathtaking photos of wedding

Issa Rae is now married! The actress revealed on social media that she has married her long time beau Louis Diame over the weekend. The couple exchanged vows on Sunday and Rae shared stunning photos from her destination wedding on Instagram.



According to reports, Issa Rae and Louis Diame got married in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, South of France.



Rae reportedly wore custom Vera Wang for her wedding while her husband looked gorgeous in a red Dolce & Gabbana suit.



"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband," she wrote in the caption. "Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special."

Rae also shared photos of her bridesmaids.



It was Rae's 'Insecure' co-stars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji who had first confirmed the news about her engagement in March 2019 at the NAACP Image awards.



"We're very excited for her," Orji told a channel at that time, with Ellis adding, "We all found out in different ways because we're all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways."

"The reaction was all the same, like, 'You out here in these streets getting married, boo!?' That was the reaction."



Rumours of her engagement though had started a few months earlier when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on the cover of a magazine.



Rae and Diame have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, though the businessman has accompanied the actress on several red carpets over the years.