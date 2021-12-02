Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant? The reality star answers!

Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant but she is tired!



In her recent reply to a follower who asked her whether she is pregnant or not, the reality TV star replied asking if this guessing game is going to continue every time she posts a picture of herself.



"Not to be that girl but... is that a pregnant belly," read the comment.

To which, Kourtney replied, writing, "Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?"



Kourtney was seen looking absolutely ravishing in her bikini snaps by a swimming pool. For the post, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star wore a purple Fendi X Skims collaboration two-piece bikini and was passionately kissing her fiancé, musician Travis Barker, and also clicked a cute mother-daughter selfie with Penelope.



Kourtney captioned the pic with Travis, "Life with you," and he commented, "I couldn’t love you more 💜"

Last month, Travis put a ring on Kourtney's finger when he had the time and she said ‘yes’ as he popped the question in an ultra romantic manner at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney shared the big news with a picture of the big rock and wrote, "forever @travisbarker.”



Kourtney Kardashian had sparked pregnancy rumours before and after her engagement to Barker and she has shut those rumours down.

