Wendy Williams out of wellness center, says she is 'doing fabulous'

Wendy Williams is healthy and well!



The celebrity talk show host was seen leaving a Miami wellness center in a video that surfaced on the internet this week.



On Wednesday, a media outlet captured Williams leaving the facility without shoes and was seen holding on to her driver.

As they drive past the media in her vehicle, Williams doesn't answer a question about her show being cancelled. 'The Wendy Williams Show' is still filming and on air with a plethora of rotating guest hosts.



The paparazzi present at the scene were quick to wish Williams well, saying, “everyone does hope you feel better,” to which she replied, “Thank you!”

“Wendy is doing fabulous,” she said in the third person as she entered her awaiting car. She added that “much more Wendy stuff” are ahead for her fans before ending her brief conversation with the media.

Williams’ health problems had prompted her to take a break from her show.

Guest hosts who have stepped in for Williams include celebrities such as Michael Rapaport, Jerry Springer, Sherri Shepherd and Leah Remini, who is currently sharing hosting duties alongside Michelle Visage.

Williams recently explained her long hiatus on Instagram, citing her recovery is “taking longer than expected.”



“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected,” read a part of her social media update on her health.

“I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready. I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there," she continued.

