'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' to return to Broadway as single show

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now ready to make its return to Broadway and this time in a new show format that combines the two-part experience into a single-ticket performance.

Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, the Broadway show will begin at Lyric Theatre in New York on November 16, 2021. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning July 12, 2021.

The play is based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany. It is written by Jack Thorne and directed by John Tiffany. It acts as a stage sequel to JK Rowling’s original best-selling Harry Potter books and originally debuted in London in 2016 before opening on Broadway in 2018.

Rowling, in a statement, shared that “collaborating on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been one of the great joys of my professional life.”

The Broadway show will not only make its return to San Francisco but Toronto, Canada, which will shift to the new one-part format while the currently running and soon-to-return productions in Melbourne, Australia, London’s West End and Hamburg, Germany will continue in the original two-part format.

In a statement, producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender called Broadway’s reopening “an unprecedented moment in theatre history.” They said they were“delighted” to announce the debut of a re-imagined show “audiences can see in one afternoon or evening.”

“Given the challenges of remounting and running a two-part show in the U.S. on the scale of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the commercial challenges faced by the theatre and tourism industries emerging from the global shutdowns, we are excited to be able to move forward with a new version of the play that allows audiences to enjoy the complete Cursed Child adventure in one sitting eight times a week,” Friedman and Callender said.

Broadway had been shut down since March 2020 owing to the pandemic.