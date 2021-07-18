Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Bollywood pours in birthday wishes for the actor

Today, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating her 39h birthday and the actress is ringing in her special day in London, UK, far away from both her homes -- India and Los Angeles, USA. However, her colleagues and friends from the Bollywood fraternity have showered the desi girl with their best wishes.



From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, celebs took to Instagram to share their warm wishes to the actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a monochrome photo of Priyanka and wrote, "Happy Birthday Priyanka..may you keep brekaing boundaries forever."

Janhvi Kapoor also shared a stunning picture of the Chopra and wrote, "Happy birthday to everyone's favourite desi girl!! Wishing you another year of being a complete boss and making it seem so effortless and fun."

Katrina Kaif recalled her old days with Priyanka as she sends her wishes, "From our days at guruji, how I used to dread dancing after u. ur fire and drive has always inspired me at different points in my life, some important car rides and nights out, every time we met it's always a blast. Keep riding higher and higher and May u always be blessed. Happy birthday," she wrote.

Kiara Advani posted a birthday wish, saying, “OG desi girl”.

Jacqueline Fernandez posted a picture of Priyanka and herself on her Instagram stories to wish the birthday girl.

Anushka Sharma posted a shiny picture of Priyanka dressed in a yellow dress along with a message that read, “Here's to a blessed life filled with lots of happiness and love.”