Happy birthday 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Her Hollywood work in pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned a year older today, and hotter, too. From her first movie 'The Hero' (2003) in Bollywood to featuring in Netflix's 'Number 1 trending movie', 'We Can Be Heroes', the actress has come a long way in her career as an actress. Our desi girl has an impressive filmography in Bollywood and has also made a strong imprint in Hollywood. Hope this year brings her all that she is yet to achieve, if that is even the case *wink*

Here's us taking a look at some of her hottest Hollywood projects. Hop on!

Quantico

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the first South Asian woman to lead an American network drama series, 'Quantico'. In the series, Priyanka played the protagonist Alex Parrish, who joins the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after graduating from the FBI Academy and becomes a prime suspect in a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal. 
 

Baywatch

Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the main villain and a ruthless businesswoman Victoria Leeds in the Dwayne Johnson-starrer 'Baywatch'. Did you know, the character was originally written for a man. In an earlier interview she said, ''I think the spirit of 'Baywatch' is really the fact that you do something which is bigger than yourself."

''You're saving people’s lives in an ocean which can consume you completely. And that’s the spirit of camaraderie, of team work, of actually working together, which is what Victoria hates. But I think that's the spirit of Baywatch.'' Priyanka had added. 

Isn't It Romantic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the role of a yoga ambassador named Isabella in the comedy movie 'Isn't It Romantic'. 

Priyanka, at the time, revealed the reason as to why she said yes to the project, ''Actually, it is very funny to admit this but the film happened to be perfectly within the schedule of my free time." The film follows the story of Rebel Wilson as a woman who finds herself in a world where everything around her plays out like a clichéd PG-13 romantic comedy. 

A Kid Like Jake

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's second Hollywood movie was 'A Kid Like Jake'. In the movie, Priyanka played Amal, a friend of Greg's single mother, as the movie follows a story of Alex and Greg Wheeler who struggle with their four-year-old son Greg's gender identity when they realize he might be a transgender. 

We Can Be Heroes

Last year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas starred in the Netflix superhero film, 'We Can Be Heroes'. In the movie, PeeCee played the character of Ms Granada, the chief of an organisation of superheroes.

Robert Rodriguez directorial features Padro Pascal, Christian Slater and many more.

Matrix 4

Next on the lineup is 'Matrix 4' as it was revealed Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the cast of this Keanu Reeves-starrer.

The film also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris in leading roles. Chopra wrapped the filming last year in November.

Citadel

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently busy shooting her upcoming thriller series 'Citadel' opposite 'Game of Thrones' actor Richard Madden.

The big project is produced by Anthony and Joe Russo. 

