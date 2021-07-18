Happy birthday 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Her Hollywood work in pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned a year older today, and hotter, too. From her first movie 'The Hero' (2003) in Bollywood to featuring in Netflix's 'Number 1 trending movie', 'We Can Be Heroes', the actress has come a long way in her career as an actress. Our desi girl has an impressive filmography in Bollywood and has also made a strong imprint in Hollywood. Hope this year brings her all that she is yet to achieve, if that is even the case *wink*

Here's us taking a look at some of her hottest Hollywood projects. Hop on!