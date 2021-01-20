Guess what Padma Lakshmi is cooking in honour of Kamala Harris ahead of inauguration

With only a few hours left before the US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take the oath during the inauguration ceremony, there’s something special on Padma Lakshmi’s mind in honour of Harris.

Padma Lakshmi in a video revealed that she cooked one of her favourite South Indian dishes in honour of Kamala Harris. Interestingly, like Kamala Harris’s mother Shyamala Gopalan, Padma was also born in Chennai. She immigrated to the United States at the age of four and went on to become an author, a model and the host of Emmy-award winning cooking show, Top Chef.

Padma Lakshmi while sharing the recipe for her South Indian dish said, "So in honour of our new vice president, Kamala Harris, I'm making today a typical South Indian rice that happens to be her favourite as well as mine," introducing her dish - Tamarind Rice.

Desis on Twitter wonder if Kamala Harris will wear a sari on Inauguration Day or gown inspired by the Indian dress?

The recipe video is 12 minutes long as she also explains what Americans could probably be making as an alternative if they don't have the ingredients for Tamarind Rice.

Watch the recipe video below:

Previously, Kamala Harris has revealed that she has grown up with fondness for South Indian dishes. In an old interview, she had said, "Growing up, my mother would take my sister Maya and me back to what was then called Madras because she wanted us to understand where she had come from and where we had ancestry. And, of course, she always wanted to instil in us, a love of good idli.”

What symbolic meaning does Kamala Harris and Dr Jill Biden's designer attires at COVID Memorial have

For those unversed, Kamala Harris's mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai and immigrated to the US to pursue a doctorate at the age of 19.

Jennifer Lopez arrives in Washington DC ahead of Biden-Harris inauguration in chic avatar