Grammy Awards 2021: Music's stars stage big return to red carpet

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the queen of the hot girl summer, sizzled on the Grammys red carpet Sunday as music's biggest stars emerged from a year of pandemic lockdowns in their best couture.

At the Emmys last year and the Golden Globes last month, red carpets were muted affairs, with only a few stars actually in attendance -- and the rest Zooming in from home, in either gowns or pajamas.

But music's biggest night -- always the event with the boldest looks -- featured a more traditional fashion parade, as many of the industry's top names attended the socially distanced gala in Los Angeles and performed.



Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce creates history; the full list of winners

Megan, who won three awards on the night including the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist, slayed in a bright orange strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown with a high leg slit, a dramatic bow on the back -- and tons of diamonds.

Dua Lipa, who won for Best Pop Vocal Album, got the memo on the high slit -- she donned a barely there gauzy spaghetti-strap Versace confection with a pastel butterfly bodice, cut-outs and a see-through skirt.



Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce picks up her 27th award, creates history with most wins by a female artist

And then on stage, she wore even less, shedding a voluminous fuchsia cape to reveal... a pink bikini, thong back and all.

Nominated singer and rapper Doja Cat paid tribute to one of the most iconic Grammys looks ever -- Jennifer Lopez's dramatic plunging Versace gown -- in a Roberto Cavalli gown with a moto jacket bodice unzipped to her navel and a skirt of neon feathers.

Sister act Haim delivered a symphony of coordinating iridescent lavender Prada outfits on the red carpet, and then changed to basic black and gold for their stage performance.

Rocker Phoebe Bridgers wore one of her signature skeleton outfits -- but this one was a Thom Browne dress studded with plenty of sequins, pearl beads and crystals.

She told E! network that the Thom Browne creation in fact was the initial inspiration for what became her look, noting: "I asked for it... I basically stole it."

Of course, there was mask couture -- Taylor Swift -- a winner for Album of the Year -- perhaps did it best, with flower appliques all over her face covering to match her blossoming Oscar de la Renta mini dress.

But the biggest star of the night slipped into the gala without walking the red carpet -- Beyonce.

Queen Bey, who made history Sunday when her four wins helped her set a record as the female artist with the most Grammys wins at 28, sported a fierce off-the-shoulder black Schiaparelli leather mini dress with a plunging neckline.

- Feather boas and studded gloves -

Of course, the men of music were not to be outdone.

British singer Harry Styles, who won his first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar," donned a leather jacket, matching pants and a green boa -- all by Gucci -- to sing the song.

On the red carpet and to accept his award, Styles wore a yellow-checked jacket and a purple boa.

"This is Harry's first Grammys, and so we wanted to do something that felt British and eccentric," his stylist Harry Lambert told Vogue. "A little bit rock 'n' roll and a little bit camp."

Nominated rapper DaBaby hit the red carpet in a wild patterned suit with a green and red hat. When he hit the stage to perform "Rockstar," he changed into a white suit with studded gloves.

And finally, joining Lipa for "Levitating," he rocked a pale pink suit to match her dreamy pastel look.

Latin trap star Bad Bunny -- a winner for best Latin pop or urban album -- certainly took the prize for the best accessory of the night: a black knit hat with ears.