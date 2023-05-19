Getting married in space could soon become a reality! But at a whopping price tag of Rs 10 million

Space is, probably, the most unusual place a couple can get married at. And, that's obviously because it's not a possibility unless you both are astronauts and are going on a space mission together. But, a company could soon change this and make space weddings a reality! Yes, you read that right. A company, known as Space Perspective, has announced that it is giving couples an opportunity to get married in space for a whopping price of Rs 10 million per person.

It plans to send couples into orbit in a carbon-neutral balloon equipped with enormous windows for the best possible view of the Earth. The six-hour Spaceship Neptune flight is expected to accommodate eight passengers and one pilot in comfortable, reclining seats. However, it can also be customised to adjust special requests.

The guests will be taken 100,000 feet above the Earth for an enchanting and immersive experience in a capsule. There lovebirds can create beautiful memories that will last a lifetime, the company's website states.

Space Perspective plans to launch its services in 2024 and has already sold 1,000 tickets.

When asked if the journey is going to be safe, Poynter explained, "Unlike all other spacecraft whereby the crewed compartment separates from one flight system mid-flight and transfers to another flight system, Spaceship Neptune's capsule remains secured to the SpaceBalloon the entire flight from liftoff to splashdown, creating a seamlessly safe and gentle flight."

