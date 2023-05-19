Getting married in space could soon become a reality! But at a whopping price tag of Rs 10 million
Story highlights
Taking wedding vows in space could soon become a reality! This company plans to take you 100,000 feet above Earth but at a whopping price.
Taking wedding vows in space could soon become a reality! This company plans to take you 100,000 feet above Earth but at a whopping price.
Space is, probably, the most unusual place a couple can get married at. And, that's obviously because it's not a possibility unless you both are astronauts and are going on a space mission together. But, a company could soon change this and make space weddings a reality! Yes, you read that right. A company, known as Space Perspective, has announced that it is giving couples an opportunity to get married in space for a whopping price of Rs 10 million per person.
It plans to send couples into orbit in a carbon-neutral balloon equipped with enormous windows for the best possible view of the Earth. The six-hour Spaceship Neptune flight is expected to accommodate eight passengers and one pilot in comfortable, reclining seats. However, it can also be customised to adjust special requests.
The guests will be taken 100,000 feet above the Earth for an enchanting and immersive experience in a capsule. There lovebirds can create beautiful memories that will last a lifetime, the company's website states.
Space Perspective plans to launch its services in 2024 and has already sold 1,000 tickets.
"We are delighted to announce our new partnership with @thespaceperspective, the world’s only carbon-neutral space travel company, unlocking exclusive access to a transformative journey to space for select clients. With plans to launch in 2024 and over 1,000 tickets sold, Space Perspective has totally reimagined and reengineered human spaceflight. They offer a safe, gentle, luxurious, and carbon-neutral journey to space on board Spaceship Neptune, a pressurized capsule propelled by a SpaceBalloon™️ the size of a football stadium. During their 6-hour journey, travelling at 12 mph, Space Explorers will enjoy cocktails, Space Gastronomy, Wi-Fi and more, all without the need for rigorous training or the stress of crushing g-forces," the company's website read. "We have two Spaceship Neptune flights, totalling 16 seats in Space Perspective’s 2025 flight schedule and look forward to seeing clients venture into space soon! "
Co-Founder of Space Perspective Jane Poynter recently told The Cool Down that the waiting list to get married amidst the stars is already "light-years long" as many want to be the first to get married in space in their capsule.
When asked if the journey is going to be safe, Poynter explained, "Unlike all other spacecraft whereby the crewed compartment separates from one flight system mid-flight and transfers to another flight system, Spaceship Neptune's capsule remains secured to the SpaceBalloon the entire flight from liftoff to splashdown, creating a seamlessly safe and gentle flight."
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.