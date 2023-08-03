Get over Barbie! Kylie Jenner brings her own doll collection with Bratz

It’s time for some stiff competition to Barbie dolls as Bratz partners with Kylie Jenner for a one-of-a-kind new line of dolls. This is the first time that a celebrity has been transformed into one of the dolls. This will be a limited-time Mini Bratz x Kylie Jenner collection which dropped on Tuesday.

To be fair, while Barbie has been synonymous with playtime for kids, Bratz dolls became a huge deal in the 200s and reportedly grossed $2 billion in sales from 2001 to 2006, the first five years in which they were on the market.

Now, the new capsule collection will see a “Bratzified” Jenner in six different famous looks, including both the lavender feathered Versace mermaid gown she wore to the 2019 Met Gala and the veiled all-white Off-White ensemble she debuted at the same event three years later.

In a statement, Bratz manufacturer MGA Entertainment promised the release of a “full line” of Kylie dolls in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner said, “I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll,” She added that she has “loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team.”

