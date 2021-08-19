Francis Mossman, 'Spartacus' and 'The Horizon' actor, dies at 33

Francis 'Frankie' Mossman, a New Zealand-born actor who has appeared in Starz series 'Spartacus', died at his home in Sydney, Australia, on August 14. He was 33.



Mossman’s representative, Kathryn Rawlings, confirmed the actor’s passing to a global news website. But the cause of his death has not been revealed.



Mossman has played Vitus in 'Spartacus: Vengeance Unleashed' and 'Spartacus: Blood and Sand'. He has also worked in soap opera 'Shortland Street' and children series 'Amazing Extraordinary Friends'.



His most recent work was in LGBTQ web series 'The Horizon', which was later made into a television movie.



A statement from his agency read, “It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Francis Mossman. Francis has been part of the KR Actors whānau for many years and was well loved in the industry and by his peers. Always a ray of light and a well of positivity and fun, Francis will be greatly missed. Our hearts reach out to Francis and his family during this unimaginably difficult time.”



The actor’s brothers, Laurence and Jeremy, have set up a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral expenses.

Mossman was described as a “well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney.”