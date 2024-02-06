Food war: Why Goa towns are banning Indo-Chinese 'gobi' manchurian?

The coastal state of Goa, known for its rich diverse culture and vibrant beaches, is currently fighting a war a food war, to be precise. The battle is apparently between the Goan towns and simple yet delicious gobi or cauliflower Manchurian. The stardom of the culinary dish is quite new in Goa after already topping the charts in parts of North India, and that might be one of the reasons why the humble gobi Manchurian has now become a culprit.

The gobi Manchurian gained widespread popularity in the coastal state of Goa in the past few years, leading to its availability at several stalls in the state. For the third consecutive year, the dish, where deep-fried cauliflower florets are cooked in a spicy sauce, has found itself at the centre of controversy in Goa.

What’s all the fuss around Gobi Manchurian?

This food war began in 2022, but it caught attention on social media when stalls along roads and at fairs were barred from selling gobi manchurian in the Goan town of Mapusa its municipal council.

The first ban was given by Mapusa councillor Tarak Arolkar during a ‘zatra’ or feast in January. 'Zatra' is a Konkani term and refers to pilgrimage festivals celebrated at temples in Goa.

Days later, the Mapusa Municipal Council (MMC) members ratified the ban, relegating the dish to culinary oblivion.

The reasons cited for the ban said that these gobi Manchurians are being made under bad hygienic conditions with the use of synthetic colours.

The MMC chairperson Priya Mishal told Times of India (TOI), “The councillors opined that such vendors operate in unhygienic conditions and use synthetic colours for making gobi Manchurian and that is what has prompted us to ban the sale of this dish.”

A senior food safety officer (FSO) at the FDA said that sellers had been fined by the authorities for using inferior sauce that was unsafe for consumption. According to the officer, this powder is reetha, usually used in washing clothes.

For the same reasons, six stalls selling gobi manchurian were shut in Ponda's Kapileshwari and Sateri Devi after complaints from locals over unhygienic practices in 2023.

Some also said that Gobi Manchurian is taking over the local foods of Goa, which is a problem for the coastal state.

However, the recent crackdown on people’s beloved gobi Manchurian stirred a debate, with netizens asking why they can’t simply enjoy the spicy, oily, but yummy Gobi Manchurian.