Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she was first diagnosed with epilepsy during 'Dangal' shoot

Since November is known as Epilepsy Awareness Month, Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has been making a constant effort to raise awareness about the neurological disorder and give a positive example to those suffering from it. The actress also opened up about her struggles with epilepsy and asked others to share their stories, struggles, and challenges on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Fatima wrote, "It's epilepsy month. Share your story, struggle, challenges Or just ask. (sic)" In another post, she revealed when she first got to know about her health condition.

Replying to a fan who asked how and when she got to know about her epilepsy diagnosis, the actress said, "(I) was diagnosed when I was training for 'Dangal'. I got an episode and woke up straight at the hospital... (I) was in denial first (for five years). And now, I have learnt to embrace it, and work and live around it. (sic)"

When asked how she has been working with this condition, Fatima shared that she informs all of her directors about her condition and keeps them informed. "They have always been very supportive and understanding. They know of the challenges they might face on the days I get an episode," Fatima shared.

When asked about the last time she experienced seizures due to epilepsy, she wrote, "Got one a month ago."

Another fan asked the actress if the condition will affect her career aspirations in the long run. She replied, "I mean, I have to go a bit slow. But I can do everything. There are some off and tough days. That slows me down. But I have been fortunate enough to work with people I have been dying to work with. And this has not affected my passion neither have I ever compromised on any effort to do my best. In fact it pushes and drives me to work harder."

Meanwhile, a week ago, the actress shared a long post to reveal some common facts about the disorder and raise awareness about the same. She wrote, "What Is Epilepsy? Epilepsy is a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity living in the brain. You are often diagnosed with epilepsy if you have two or more unprovoked seizures. Epilepsy may occur as a result of a genetic disorder or a brain injury, but many people never know the cause."

She further added, "5 FACTS ABOUT EPILEPSY THAT EVERYONE MUST KNOW. 1. 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy. 2. There are four main types of epilepsy (focal onset, generalized onset, combination, and unknown). 3. Estimates are around 1/3 of people living with epilepsy have drug-resistant (aka refractory or intractable) epilepsy. 4. Anything someone can do when aware, could be done during a seizure with impaired awareness (walking, talking, eating). 5. Almost anything can be a seizure trigger for someone."