Famous comic books by Fabcaro, who will pen next 'Asterix'

In October, we will get to witness the release of the 40th volume of one of the best-selling comic series, 'Asterix'. With an estimated first printing of around 8 million copies, the new volume of 'Asterix' will be penned by Fabcaro. He will succeed Jean-Yves Ferri as the author of the book while existing artist Didier Conrad will continue with the book.

He signed up for the gig about a year ago. He was approached by Albert René Editions to pitch for the series. The title of the book remains a secret, however, we do know that the comic will release on October 26, 2023.

'Asterix', which is about the defender of the last Gaulish village fighting the Roman empire, was conceptualised by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo in 1959. The comic book series has sold hundreds of millions of copies worldwide.

Books penned by French novelist and comic book author Fabcaro!

Like a steak machine (2009)

Steak it easy (2016)

Hey June (2020)

Zeropedia (2018)

Moon River (2021)

Zai zai zai zai (2015)

Talk Show (2015)

In a recent interview with a publication, the author spoke about his latest collaboration for 'Asterix' series. He told RTL, "At the end of December, I sent a synopsis to Albert René editions with the first storyboards. They must have said to themselves: 'This one is going to make us run'. Then it took me two months to complete everything. It was quite fast."

He added, "It's the best gift anyone can give me. I was fed Asterix. From an emotional point of view, it's my whole childhood. I grew up with it, and it's been with me all my life. There are such different degrees of reading that the more you read the albums, then you discover things that you hadn't seen. It's a super cosy thing. For me, Asterix is ​​childhood. At seven, or eight years old, I didn't understand everything. The puns, the references, but it brought me a lot of things".

