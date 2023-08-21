Expert-approved tips to improve skin's microbiome and get glowing skin

Our skin is not just an organ for aesthetic purposes; it also plays a vital role in maintaining our general health. After all, it serves as the body's biggest organ and the primary point of contact with the outside world. Additionally, a wide variety of bacteria reside on our skin, and there is sufficient data to support the relevance of skin to our health.

The bacteria that live on the skin are referred to as the skin microbiome, microflora, or microbiota. The skin has the most microorganisms after the gut. More than 1,000 distinct bacterial species and over 80 different types of fungus, including Staphylococcus, Corynebacterium, Brevibacterium, Micrococcus, and Malasezzia to mention a few, can be found on the skin. On top of bacteria and fungus, healthy individuals' skin is also home to a variety of viruses and mites.

The "eco-niche," or place, affects how the skin microbiome is. Additionally, they differ according to whether the region is greasy, hairy, dry, or wet. Additionally, they vary based on gender and age. For instance, a postmenopausal woman's microbiome is considerably different from that of an adolescent guy.

The skin microbiome: Why is it important?

1. Enhances the function of the immune system - These microorganisms, which are found in the subcutaneous fat layer, are crucial in warning the immune system about dangerous germs and viruses.

2. Prevents infections on the body - A healthy skin microbiome maintains the skin's acidity (pH is approximately 5.0), which prevents pathogen development and serves as a natural antibiotic.

3. Lessens inflammation - Without the skin microbiome, the immune system of the body is able to generate a variety of antimicrobial peptides including cathelicidin, which may cause inflammatory reactions. The skin's microbiome regulates how the immune system releases such inflammatory substances.

4. Helps in wound healing - By reducing your skin's exposure to allergens, maintaining its moisture, and reducing oxidative damage, your skin's microbiome aids in wound healing. Staphylococcus epidermidis is one type of bacteria that can shield your skin from damaging UV radiation.

How can the skin microbiome be improved?

1. Avoid using harsh skincare products and cleansers. Avoid using cleansers with surfactants, which dissolve the essential defences of the skin's barrier of protection. When the skin's protective barrier is damaged, the body struggles to defend itself against pollution, UV damage, and other external threats. Additionally, using handwashes and sanitisers excessively might upset the skin's natural acid balance. It is advisable to use gentle, pH-balanced cleansers that respect the skin barrier.

2. Eat a healthy diet since, despite their differences, the gut and skin microbiomes are still linked. That is, having a healthy stomach can lead to having a healthy complexion. Include foods that include probiotics like yoghurt and prebiotics like oats, onions, and legumes in your diet. Eczema, atopic dermatitis, and other skin disorders can be treated and acne can be avoided with a probiotic-rich diet.

3. Sweating is a strengthening prebiotic for the skin microbiota and is produced while you exercise. It can have a positive impact on the gut microbiome, which is advantageous for skin microorganisms.

4. Stop smoking since it can irritate your skin and disrupt the microbiota.

5. Use products to repair the skin's barrier. The protective skin barrier system that protects the microbiomes is weakened as a result of exposure to external environmental stimuli. Therefore, restore it with the aid of moisturisers that rebuild the skin barrier.

6. The skin's microbiota works to shield the skin from environmental stresses. Apply an SPF to protect it each day. Additionally, this will aid in preventing oxidative stress, which rapidly ages the skin.

(With inputs from Dr Kritu Bhandari, M.D. in Dermatology & Cosmetology, Founder of Orijine Clinic)

