Estée Lauder names Manushi Chhillar as global brand ambassador

Global luxury brand Estee Lauder has named former Miss World Manushi Chhillar as its new brand ambassador. The former beauty queen and actor joins a long list of high-profile celebrities who have been on the roster as global ambassadors like Imaan Hammam, Adut Akech, Ana de Armas, Amanda Gorman, Bianca Brandolini D’Adda, Carolyn Murphy, Grace Elizabeth, Karlie Kloss, Kōki, and Yang Mi.

Manushi Chhillar will feature in the brand’s upcoming campaign for double wear stay-in-place makeup range scheduled to launch later this month.

Commenting on the appointment, Justin Boxford, global brand president of Estée Lauder in a statement said, “We are thrilled to welcome Manushi to the Estée Lauder family. In addition to her rising star power, Manushi’s dedicated use of her platform to bring about positive social change in India and beyond will enable us to continue to reinforce our brand’s commitment to championing women’s advancement around the world.”

Manushi Chhillar added, “Joining the Estée Lauder family is a dream come true. Estée Lauder is an iconic brand founded by a visionary woman, Mrs. Estée Lauder, who proved anything was possible with hard work, passion, and dedication. Like her, I hope to be a role model for women around the world, inspiring them to believe in themselves and their ability to impact positive change.”

Estée Lauder as a brand deals in bespoke products in skincare, makeup and fragrances.

