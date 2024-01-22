Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with skin cancer

Sarah Ferguson is dealing with an aggressive form of skin cancer. The Duchess of York has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma after the removal of a cancerous mole during the treatment for breast cancer.

Sarah recently got several moles removed and analysed while undergoing reconstructive surgery following a mastectomy.

Even through the grim diagnosis, her spokesperson told the media that the duchess “remains in good spirits”, despite it being "distressing" to have another cancer diagnosis.

Third royal to get treated this week

Surprisingly, she is the third royal to announce a medical procedure this week. This follows medical procedures for both the King Charles and Princess of Wales Catherine.

In a statement, her spokesperson said, "Her dermatologist asked that several moles be removed and analysed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous. She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages.

"The duchess wants to thank the entire medical team that has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was. She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."

The statement also thanked the private medical team that supported her through the treatment.

She was recently recovering in Austria but is now back in the UK.

First breast cancer and now skin cancer

Last year, Sarah Ferguson had a diagnosis of breast cancer, following a routine mammogram screening. She didn’t keep the details of her diagnosis and treatment back then too and used it to urge other women to get checked regularly. She used her podcast to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Sarah Ferguson was married to the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, for 10 years before they divorced in 1996. They have two daughters - Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 33 - and three grandchildren.

What is melanoma?