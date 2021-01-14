Drake is back to 'grinding for recovery' post knee injury; check out new picture

Rapper Drake seems to be looking fitter than ever as he took to the gym recently and shared a snap with his fans.

Sharing his fitness grind, Drake posed as a happy guy flexing his muscles.

The rapper had taken to a knee injury post which he had to get it operated to let it heal and recover. He captioned his post: "10 weeks post op, I'm grinding for recovery EVERYDAY."

Drake also shared a video of himself lifting weights while doing squats.

He had previously shared a photo on Instagram that showed his knee wrapped in a cast. "I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on," he began. "Start writing the best bounce back story NOW."