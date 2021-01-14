Drake is back to 'grinding for recovery' post knee injury; check out new picture

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 14, 2021, 11.42 AM(IST)

Drake Photograph:( Instagram )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Drake also shared a video of himself lifting weights while doing squats.

Rapper Drake seems to be looking fitter than ever as he took to the gym recently and shared a snap with his fans. 

Sharing his fitness grind, Drake posed as a happy guy flexing his muscles. 

The rapper had taken to a knee injury post which he had to get it operated to let it heal and recover. He captioned his post: "10 weeks post op, I'm grinding for recovery EVERYDAY." 

drake

Drake also shared a video of himself lifting weights while doing squats.

He had previously shared a photo on Instagram that showed his knee wrapped in a cast. "I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on," he began. "Start writing the best bounce back story NOW."

Topics

Read in App