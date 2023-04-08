Doctor shares step-by-step skincare guide for working women | Exclusive

With a new product and skincare trend taking over our feeds almost every day, it's hard to narrow down a skincare routine that suits our skin type and concern. All of us are tempted to try that new glitter mask or gadget that promises more than it delivers. But, let's just accept the fact that it's hard to follow a 10 or sometimes even 15-step skincare regime that our favourite beauty influencer advocates for. When we asked an expert what a working women's skincare routine should look like, he said, "Keep it simple and listen to your skin."

CTM - Cleansing, Toning, Moisturising - is the easiest skincare regime one can follow. But you can always jazz it up with a serum or an eye cream. Sunscreen, however, is a complete necessity.

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Dr Umed Shekhawat, MBBS, FRACGP, shared the following:

Step-by-step skincare guide for working women

Step 1 Cleanser

Every morning after waking up and at night before going to bed, splash your face with lukewarm water (never hot) and cleanse with milk or foaming cleanser depending on your skin type and concern.

Step 2 Toner

Toners act as a delivery system for antioxidants. Every toner targets a different issue. You just need to pick the one that best suits your skin type and concern. If you have acne, get a salicylic acid toner. If you have dry skin, pick a hydrating toner.

Step 3 Serum

Serums are super concentrated and they address specific skin concerns. They represent a very important part of any skincare routine and can vary according to daytime or nighttime routines. Hyaluronic acid serums, Vitamin C serums, and Niacinamide serums are some of the top picks. Skip this step if you are short on time or don't have major skin concerns.

Step 4 Eye cream

Eye cream is a necessary step in skincare routines that should be introduced in your 20s. It helps deal with dark circles, fine lines, eye bags and wrinkles. But, keep this step for your bedtime rituals! Place the eye cream on your bedside table and just before shutting your eyes, use the elixir so that it can do its magic while you snooze.

Step 5 Moisturiser

Moisturiser is a must for all skin types, even oily. It gives that extra hydration that our skin needs after harsh chemicals, weather and sun play havoc on our skin. During the day, use a lightweight gel or water-based moisturiser that goes well with makeup too.

Step 6 Sunscreen

Sunscreen should be the last step in your daytime skincare routine. Pick a product that doesn't leave a white cast and has a minimum of 50 SPF.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only. Always consult your doctor or a professional healthcare provider if you have any specific questions about any medical matter.

