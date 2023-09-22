Dispelling the myths: Facts about period underwear

In a world where we're shedding outdated taboos about menstruation and adopting more progressive attitudes, we're also welcoming innovative solutions that make that time of the month a bit easier. One such game-changer is period underwear. However, like many pioneering ideas, it has fallen victim to persistent myths that just won't disappear. But don't worry, it's time to separate fact from fiction and unveil the real story behind period underwear.

Myth #1 - They are not reusable

Traditional menstrual products like tampons or pads require frequent changes, which can be inconvenient and disruptive to daily activities. In today's world, we have access to some truly innovative period products that are crafted entirely from 100 per cent cloth. One of the standout features of period underwear is its long-lasting protection. These specially designed undergarments can be worn for up to 8 hours, giving you the freedom to go about your day without constant trips to the bathroom. No more worrying about changing tampons or pads every few hours!

With period underwear, you can enjoy the convenience of extended wear, knowing it provides reliable protection for an entire workday or night's sleep.

Myth #2 - They Leak and Create Stains

Can period underwear handle heavy flows without leaks or stains? This is one of the biggest concerns people have about trying these revolutionary products. The truth is that period underwear is designed to provide exceptional leak protection. It features multiple absorbent layers that trap moisture and prevent it from seeping through. This ensures that you stay dry and comfortable throughout the day.

The advanced technology behind period underwear ensures that even on your heaviest flow days, you won't have to worry about embarrassing leaks or unsightly stains on your clothing. This level of protection allows you to feel confident and secure during your period.

Myth #3: They need a pad to stick with it

One common misconception is the belief that period underwear requires a pad for added protection. This is a huge misunderstanding. Period underwear is specifically designed to be a standalone solution for managing menstrual flow. They feature multiple layers of absorbent fabric that wicks moisture away from the body, preventing leaks and providing a secure and comfortable experience. The need for an additional pad is entirely unnecessary when using high-quality period underwear.

Myth #4: They are Unhygienic

Contrary to the belief, reputable brands treat period underwear with antibacterial properties which makes them more hygienic than the disposable plastic alternatives. These properties help to prevent the growth of bacteria and odours while ensuring that you can wear period underwear with confidence and comfort throughout your period.

Myth #5: They are not Designed for Comfort

Are period underwear just about functionality? Of course, they are! But add comfort and up goes your peace of mind. The high-waist design offers full coverage, so you can say goodbye to uncomfortable bunching or shifting during the day. You'll hardly even notice you're wearing them! The absence of uncomfortable materials or adhesive strips means you can move freely and comfortably, even during your period.

Myth #6: They are inconvenient to wash

Unlike disposable products that contribute to waste, period underwear is easy to care for. They are as simple to reuse as they can be rinsed with cold water to remove any excess blood and then tossed in the washing machine with your regular laundry. No need to worry about disposal or special cleaning routines. This is how straightforward the cleaning process is; something that doesn't require any special handling. This convenience adds to the overall appeal of period underwear as a practical and sustainable choice for managing your period.

(With inputs from Pallavi Utagi, CEO and Founder of SuperBottoms)

