Deepika Padukone slays in a goth-inspired look at Paris Fashion Week

Indian actress and the global ambassador of luxury brand Louis Vuitton, Deepika Padukone made heads turn as she attended Nicolas Ghesquiere's show at the Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The actress sported a goth-inspired all-black look for a morning event and looked drop-dead gorgeous. Channelling the character Wednesday from Adam's Family, Deepika dressed up in black leather and lace and got a thumbs up from the fashion police as well as fans.

Ahead of the show, Louis Vuitton shared a video of their brand ambassador as she expressed excitement about being able to attend the show.



Deepika wore a black leather jacket and a black dress and lacy stockings with black leather boots. She kept her open and sported black kohl in her eyes. DP completed her look with a black bag. Considering she was attending a Louis Vuitton show as the brand's ambassador, she chose to be dressed in their outfits as well.

As photos and videos of the actress dropped on social media, fans could not stop raving about her look.

“#DeepikaPadukone for #LVFW23. The actress is attending @NicolasGhesquiere’s latest Women’s show for #LouisVuitton in Paris. Watch the show live from the Musée d’Orsay today at 2:30 pm CET on Instagram or at louisvuitton.com,” Louis Vuitton wrote in their post.



A fan commented, “The best global ambassador,” wrote one. “Proud moment for India in Fashion,” commented another.





Earlier over the weekend, Deepika shared a welcome note that she had gotten from LV as she arrived in Paris. She was spotted heading out of Mumbai late last week. In a new video posted on social media on Monday, the actress said, “Hi everyone, this is Deepika Padukone. It's show day for Louis Vuitton. It's going to happen at Musee d'Orsay. And I cannot wait to see what Nicolas has created this time around."

It is being speculated that soon after attending the Paris Fashion Week, the actress will head to Los Angeles. Earlier last week, Deepika revealed she would be presenting at the Oscar Awards 2023. She will be joining the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed and Melissa McCarthy among others. The Oscars ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on March 12.