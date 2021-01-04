Deepika Padukone shares glimpses of her Ranthambore National Park trip, urges fans to take the much-needed break

Days after she deleted all posts from her Instagram page, Deepika Padukone gave her fans a peek into her New Year holiday at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.



On Sunday, Deepika shared glimpses of her vacation and even urged fans to 'take that much-needed-break' to spend time with family.

Deepika rang in 2021 at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan along with her husband Ranveer Singh and other family members.



She took to Instagram on Sunday and shared videos and pictures from her trip, with the caption, "What my New Years looked like... #ranthambore #rajasthan."In the comments section, Deepika also penned down a note for her fans.

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Ranthambore vacation



She wrote, "An observation or compliment i receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven`t changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it!"



Further, she added, "For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted. It`s a reminder of where I`ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So take that much needed break...."

Deepika and Ranveer were clicked with the former's parents during their jungle safari. The couple also reportedly spent time with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who were also vacationing in the same place with their families.



Soon after deleting all her posts, the actress had launched her audio diary.



On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra`s directorial unnamed film co-starring Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi. Besides that, she will also be seen with her husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in their upcoming sports film '83'- of which she also serves as a co-producer.