Ranbir-Alia, Ranveer-Deepika are vacationing together in Ranthambore. Here's proof

Ever since the photos of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone surfaced online on Tuesday, fans have been speculating their travel destinations.

The two couples were photographed on separate occasions on Tuesday morning at Mumbai airport as they left for their vacation to ring in the new year. Hours later the stars were clicked - again separately- at Jaipur airport which led many to speculate whether Ranbir and Alia were finally tying the knot.

Turns out, the stars are vacationing together at Ranthambore, Rajasthan. Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie on Instagram with her son and Ranveer Singh on Tuesday evening. It is not yet known if the two couples will spend the New Year's eve together or not.

Reports state that Alia and Ranbir have booked a luxury resort for their stay. The two are accompanied by their mothers- Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor- and sisters.

Just a few days back, in an interview, Ranbir revealed that he would have been married this year had the pandemic not hit the world. The actor, for the first time, opened up about his 'girlfriend' Alia and how she is an overachiever.