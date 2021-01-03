In pics: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Ranthambore vacation

Alia's Ranthambore days

Alia Bhatt rang in 2021 with Ranbir Kapoor and their families in Ranthambore. Alia was seen enjoying a jungle safari with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia, on Saturday, gave a glimpse of her jeep jungle safari to her fans. The actor could be seen seated in a jeep as she enjoyed the jungle in a selfie video that she had shared with her fans on Instagram.

(Photograph:Twitter)