In pics: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Ranthambore vacation
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Ranthambore vacation was the perfect New Year treat for the fans. Check out the inside pictures of the couples and their families, from the 'Land of Tigers'.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have chosen the same destination to start a new year. After a long wait, the photo of the four posing together came out. In the picture, shared on the internet by a couple of fans, Ranbir and Alia are seen smiling away while Ranveer and Deepika could be seen wearing masks.
Alia's Ranthambore days
Alia Bhatt rang in 2021 with Ranbir Kapoor and their families in Ranthambore. Alia was seen enjoying a jungle safari with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia, on Saturday, gave a glimpse of her jeep jungle safari to her fans. The actor could be seen seated in a jeep as she enjoyed the jungle in a selfie video that she had shared with her fans on Instagram.
Jungle safari
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kicked off the New Year by exploring the forest with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. A picture from their jungle safari was shared online by a paparazzo. In the photo, Ranbir and Alia were seen engaged in conversation as they sat at the back of an open jeep, while Soni and Shaheen sat in front of them
Wild tales
After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Ranthambore vacation, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the next couple, who kept the internet busy. The picture shows the duo enjoying a jungle safari in an open jeep.
Viral moments
Neetu Kapoor shared some inside moments from the trip, from her photo with Alia and daughter Riddhima to a smiling selfie with her son Ranbir and Ranveer Singh.
Land of Tigers
Deepika and Ranveer enjoyed tiger safari with family in Ranthambore. Deepika was seen enjoying with the parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, and sister Anisha.