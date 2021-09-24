Debra Messing, 'Will & Grace' star, questions Kim Kardashian's hosting gig for Saturday Night Live

Actor Debra Messing has asked some hard questions about NBC-backed Saturday Night Live's (SNL) upcoming season, especially one of its hosts: Kim Kardashian.



Kim is among the new batch of hosts who will take the stage in the new season of the show. Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis and Rami Malek will also host the next season of 'SNL' as the show livestreams on Peacock for the first time.

After the show tweeted an image of the first pairs of hosts and musical guests for the 47th season, Kim took to her Twitter and showed her reaction, saying, "OMFG no turning back now!!!!"

Referring to SNL's latest line-up announcement, 'Will & Grace' actor Debra Messing tweeted, asking about the choice.

Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something? https://t.co/WYrobkv8Fi — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) September 22, 2021 ×

Kim's episode will air on October 9 with musical partner Halsey. Meanwhile, the new season will kick off on October 2 with Owen Wilson, who recently gained the limelight for his role in the Marvel series 'Loki' on Disney Plus. Kacey Musgraves will be his partner.

Rami will take the stage on October 16 with Young Thug and Jason--who has featured on SNL--will host October 23rd episode with Brandi Carlile.



As per Variety, NBC did not offer any details about whether the cast would include any new members in its 47th season.

