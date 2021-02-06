'Coldplay' to release their ninth studio album soon

It's time to revise your Coldplay playlist as the fan favourite band is set to release its ninth studio album soon.



It'll be their first release in two years, called 'Music Of The Spheres'.

The band, which consists of members Chris Martin, Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, have been recording music throughout lockdown which will feature on the new release.

According to reports, the band has registered to trademark the name of their new album, ahead of making an official announcement. A source speaking to The Sun claimed: 'Chris and Co have been dropping hints for a while but now it's finally getting off the ground.

'They've been busy working on new music during lockdown and it'll all culminate in the record, which has the working title Music Of The Spheres.

'Chris and the group have now officially trademarked the name ready for an album. It also includes merchandise and everything they'd need for a tour.'

In his personal life, it was recently reported that Chris and Dakota Johnson have moved in together after dating for nearly three years.

'Chris was always a big fan of Malibu. He loves the beach and often goes surfing and running,' a source told People. 'She seems to enjoy it as much as Chris does. They both love the outdoors and often take beach strolls.'

It was also revealed that Chris and Dakota often travel to Los Angeles for Sunday dinner with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow - with whom he shares children Apple, 16, and Moses, 14 – and her husband Brad Falchuk.