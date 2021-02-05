Chrissy Teigen talks about the time she 'accidentally' spent $13,000 on a bottle of wine

Chrissy Teigen once accidentally spent $13,000 on a bottle of wine that she says 'sucked'.

The former model and cookbook writer paid $13,000 for a bottle of Cabernet and talked about it to her followers on Twitter.

Teigen, who has now been sober for several months, posted a tweet asking her followers, "what's the most expensive thing you've eaten that you thought sucked?" She then went on to narrate her own unfortunate experience.

According to Teigen, a waiter recommended a "nice Cabernet" to Teigen and her husband, John Legend. The couple was in for a surprise when they received the bill.

"We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE," Teigen wrote.





one time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021 ×

Teigen became a trending topic on Wednesday after Twitter users called her "insensitive" and many others made fun of her wealth.





me, sharing story of getting screwed over by a waiter. shares story of rough week, baby would have been born. feeling anxious, sad. you: let's fucking own this rich bitch for retweets — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021 ×

Teigen pushed back against the critical tweets, saying "not everything I say on my Twitter is going to be relatable to you." She also pointed out that the backlash was happening at the same time she announced her late baby Jack would have been born this week.