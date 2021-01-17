Chrissy Teigen enters the 'horse world' for therapeutic reasons

In the wake of her recent pregnancy loss, Chrissy Teigen is taking the advice of her therapist and giving "horse world" a try.

Recently, the former model and cookbook author shared a photo of a gorgeous brown horse relaxing in a stall. "My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol," she tweeted. "Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me … he's so handsome and appears lazy, I love."

Chrissy revealed the name of the horse to be, "Cosmo!" adding that she hopes his name is a reference to the 'Seinfeld' character, Cosmo Kramer, and that she's not Cosmo's owner.





Though she didn't immediately confirm if she was planning to take horseback riding lessons, the fact that her therapist suggested Cosmo made one follower point out she could be starting equine therapy, which can center around riding, or incorporate other kinds of equestrian work or interaction.

Chrissy's foray into "horse world" marks the latest in a series of changes she's made to her life since September, when she and her husband, John Legend, lost their third child, Jack, about halfway through Chrissy's pregnancy, due to complications related to the placenta. In November, Chrissy Teigen had revealed that she is in grief over her pregnancy loss. Teigen was expecting a third child with musician John Legend but suffered a miscarriage last month. Having shared the terrible news with her followers on social media, she took a brief break from all the platforms but is now back - even though she admits she isn't that active yet.

The mother of two had been open about her third pregnancy with her fans. She had accidentally revealed the gender of the baby- a boy- and had been sharing updates of pregnancy all along.



It was Teigen who had informed that she had to be admitted to hospital last month as she suffered complications in pregnancy. A day later she informed she had suffered a miscarriage.

A few weeks later Teigen wrote an essay for the Medium where she narrated her experience in detail and thanked fans, family and friends for the support as she and her family coped with the loss.