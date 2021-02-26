Chrissy Teigen all set to start her own robe line?

Chrissy Teigen is launching her own robe line and like food, this latest creative venture is close to her heart.

The 35-year-old 'Cravings' founder shared some photos of her gearing up for production and wrote "Ok before everyone gets mad, I am in NO way a designer."

Teigen wrote that she was painfully aware that this was not her typical medium of work and explained what made her realise the idea.

"I can't draw, my sewing is on par with a life of my mom working at FabricLand, a child who dabbled in making pillows and puppets. But I am finding a lot of joy bringing *intense* color into my life and maybe yours!,' she wrote 'Robes are so fun - they don't have many rules when it comes to patterns...I appreciate their inability to be caged like myself! Anyhow now that book 3 is done, I'm taking a dive into this world. Please don't tell me I'll never be so and so, I know and I don't want to be!" she concluded.





Teigen took to her stories to share one isolated potential garment that looked to be a heavier prototype for an at-home overcoat as she shared how hands-on she was throughout the process.

The entrepreneur found the process to be 'super fun,' also having first-hand knowledge of the product as she likely boasts one of the largest robe collections known to Hollywood. '





