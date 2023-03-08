Celebrity stylist Darshan Yewalekar extends hair care wisdom during Holi

Every year post Holi, getting that colour off of our body, clothes and especially hair is quite a task. While many manage the mess with hair oiling and keeping their head covered while playing Holi, celebrity stylist Darshan Yewalekar offers some tips that will protect your hair from damage during the festivities. The man behind Ranveer Singh’s effortless hairstyles, Darshan feels you don’t really need expensive products and exotic salon treatments to protect and nourish your hair.

In a chat with WION, Darshan said, "Some of the most prominent stars swear by homemade packs and good old common sense to take care of their hair. All of us have different stress levels, diet patterns and lifestyles and it is crucial to tailor your hair care accordingly. During holi, it is particularly important to protect your hair from toxic colours even as you enjoy the festivities. "

Here are five tips that can help you to protect your hair from damage during the festivities

Choose natural colours: With awareness levels rising regarding the ill-effects of toxic colours, many green brands are now creating organic colours that are gentle on the skin and hair. These are derived from flowers and herbs and are easily available online so steer clear of colours that can damage your hair.

Take preventive measures : It also helps to prepare your hair before Holi for any possible damage — so trim away the split ends and indulge in some deep conditioning a night before the colourful festivities. Applying coconut oil will also keep colours from settling on your tresses. This will also prevent your hair from becoming brittle and dry.

Tie up your hair: Even though films romanticise open, swirling tresses during Holi songs, it makes sense to keep your hair tied up in a braided knot or a bun to minimise exposure to possible damage. If you want, you can also cover your hair with a colourful dupatta, a scarf, a large headband or a bandana. Open hair will get impossibly messy and it will be agonising to detangle and wash it later in the day.

Be gentle: Post the celebrations, don't scrub colour-laced hair with force or over-shampoo your locks. Over shampooing will dry your hair and rigorous scrubbing will cause breakage and damage. Use a gentle shampoo, a good conditioner and simply pat dry. In the days that follow, do a soothing, argan oil massage to further nourish your scalp. You can also use hair masks to lock in moisture.



Do a colour check: If you use hair colour, check with your salon if you need a fresh session to update your look. If your hair colour is looking bleached or faded, visiting a professional for expert advice will help.

