Celebrity style guide to donning sheer dresses for special occasions

It takes a lot to go bold and beautiful in sheer dresses, plunging necklines and thigh-high slits. And, celebrities don’t leave a stone unturned when they have to curate head-turning red carpet looks that get etched in fashion history forever. Hence, who better than tinsel towners to get some style cues from?

From Kendall Jenner to Taylor Swift, several fashionistas are in love with sheer dresses that are embellished with diamonds from top to bottom. Here's a compilation of the best see-through dresses we have seen so far. Also, note down some fashion tips that will help you carry any mesh dress with utmost grace and elegance.

Let's begin!

Making an unforgettable fashion statement at MTV Video Music Awards 2022, Taylor Swift made heads turn as she walked the red carpet in a naked dress that featured a halter neck and an asymmetric hem. The outfit was bursting with rhinestones and its embellished see-through bodice had multiple chains attached to it. She capped off her look with ankle-strap stilettos from Christian Louboutin and Lorraine Schwartz rings and earrings. For her makeup, she sported winged eyeliner, pouty red lips, and a bejewelled eye look.

I MIGHT BE OKAY BUT IM NOT FINE AT ALL!!! @taylorswift13 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/NAYhh71EvK — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 28, 2022

Fashion tip: Since you cannot wear undergarments with a sheer or naked dress, it is recommended that you wear silicone nipple covers and thongs to avoid any major wardrobe malfunction.

Moving on! In a sheer custom-made Givenchy dress that was covered with crystals and diamonds, Kendall Jenner walked the red carpet of the 2021 Met Gala like a true blue fashionista. Her look was a homage to an iconic Audrey Hepburn gown that made waves in the fashion industry years ago. The sheer net gown featured a deep neckline and jewelled tassels on her arms. The gown also had crystal-embellished shoulder pads attached to it. To accessorize, the diva opted for a chunky statement choker necklace that perfectly matched the outfit and for her footwear, she opted for crystal-embellished pumps. Here's a picture!

Kendall Jenner wearing a Givenchy look inspired by Audrey Hepburn in “My Fairy Lady” , at the met gala 2021 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/c1okLc3Px6 — 2000s (@2000sthetic) September 14, 2021

Fashion tip: Use fabric adhesive spray to keep your dress in place and avoid nip slips. You can also use double-sided body tape instead of adhesive spray.

To slay this year's Grammys red carpet, Paris Hilton opted for a naked dress that featured a matching cape and turtle neckline. The sheer gown was covered in glitzy silver embellishment from top to bottom and it perfectly accentuated the diva's curves. Designed by Atelier Zuhra, the dress looked stunning because of its intricate beaded detailing, coupled with a pair of matching gloves. To complete the look, she opted for a mega-high ponytail and glowy makeup.

Fashion tip: If you do not wish to show too much skin, you can wear a skin-coloured bodycon dress inside your sheer dress. Choose a dress that is closest to your skin colour.

Queen B aka Beyonce is no stranger to naked dresses! The diva loves her see-through gowns and she often wears them on red carpets, concerts and runways. Back in 2015, she arrived at the Met Gala in a revealing dress that left everyone in awe. And this year, the diva dropped another naked dress look, which is arguably her best one so far.

Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2015 pic.twitter.com/D8ynwuSF0t — BEYTHOVEN is celebrating BEYDAY (@beyonceparkwood) May 18, 2021

Fashion tip: Do not leave your tresses open with such extravagant gowns and dresses, instead opt for a high ponytail or sleek bun to keep the attention on the garment alone and avoid distractions.