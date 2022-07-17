Celeb-inspired outfits for beach vacays that will leave everyone wonderstruck

Who said that you only have to pack a bunch of swimsuits and bikinis for a beach vacation? When there's a lot to experiment with, we shouldn't limit ourselves to a few clothing items. Add shrugs, body covers, skirts, crop tops, shorts and even dresses to your luggage to channel your inner water baby and if you are finding it hard to choose your style file for this holiday, take cues from celebs.

Before you head on a shopping spree, bookmark some gorgeous outfits worn by your favourite celebrities on their beach vacations and shine like the stars.

Let's begin!

A white shirt is a wardrobe essential and it is a great clothing item for lazy fashionistas who want to transform their ordinary beach look into something super chic within minutes. Make sure you buy a shirt that's a few sizes bigger than your actual size so that it can act like a shirt dress too. You can wear it over your bikini, monokini or even a bodycon dress.

You can never go wrong with crop tops and a pair of denim pants. They look super stylish and they are comfy too. If you are staying back at your resort to spend the evening on the beach with your loved ones, opt for this look.

Here's how Janhvi Kapoor likes to slay her beach look in a white crop top and baggy denim pants.

If you want to look elegant and graceful, opt for a co-ord set, preferably white, and pair it with a beige long breezy shrug. Sara Ali Khan did something similar in this look!

Once Ananya Panday too opted for a light-coloured co-ord set for her beach look.

How about a bodycon cutout dress that will help you redefine seaside elegance? Take cues from Nora Fatehi if you are planning to go bold and beautiful this vacation.

A floral dress looks perfect on a sunny day. If it has the right fit and print, you can make heads turn at the shore. Here's how Disha Patani likes to style her floral dress.

Who says you can wear a suit to the beach? Take some style lessons from Gal Gadot.

Funky shorts are also must-haves for beach vacations. You can quickly wear them on top of your bikini before heading to the beach and you can quickly get out of them when you want to run towards the sea.

