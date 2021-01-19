Caitlyn Jenner says she's still close to her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner recently opened up about family, her transition, and feeling shunned by the trans community in a new interview.

The reality star who has had a fluctuating relationship with kids feels she's still close with daughters Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 23.

"Kendall and I have a lot in common. She's very athletic. We kind of both had the same attitude towards life and get along very well, but... Kendall's off kind of doing her thing," she explained. "Kylie, you know, I had dinner last night at Kylie's house."

"Once every two weeks I go over there and she always has these great meals prepared," Caitlyn continued. "[It's just] Sophia [Hutchins], Kylie, and myself, and just three of us, nobody around... [we] talk for an hour and have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we're a lot closer."

Caitlyn said Kendall's always been "a little more secretive." "We're still very close, but it's kind of harder to figure out," she shared. "Kylie's more of an open book."

Caitlyn also praised her daughters for their work ethic, with Kendall earning a name in the modeling world and Kylie building her own beauty empire with Kylie Cosmetics. As Caitlyn admitted that she's never been many careers motivated, Kris, whom she was married to from 1991 to 2015, helped propel the family's empire.

"For me, she was very different. She was very classy, had a great sense of style. She was very smart," Caitlyn said of what attracted her to Kris. "I always liked strong women and she was very strong. I have always put kind of women up on a pedestal and I’d love strong women, independent women."

Though she's gone through ups and downs with her family, for the most part, they were supportive of Caitlyn when came out. The 'I Am Cait' star feels trans-community is much more scrutinising than the general public.

"I gotta be very careful with that. The trans community is probably more critical than the general public."

"I have a job. I've been successful. I have white privilege, celebrity privilege. I've had every privilege there is in the world," she noted. "And for that, you can't be a spokesperson for the community."

Caitlyn said she first thought she could "make a difference" by coming out, but also mentioned her political beliefs as a barrier to being truly accepted by some in the community. "I've always been conservative, more on the Republican side than anything," she noted.

She recalled her past charity work for LGBTQ organizations, and alleged some organizations would ask her not to attend events she helped fund because "I'm too controversial." "I've had members of the community just tear into me," Caitlyn claimed.