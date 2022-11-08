Belt or skirt? Diesel's creation worth $1000 leaves netizens confused

We often see Balenciaga getting trolled online for their unusual designs and creations, but it seems that netizens have a new target from the fashion industry this week. Social media users are passionately talking about one of Diesel's latest designs, which can be used as both a micro skirt and a supersized belt.

The creation is up for sale on the official site at a whopping £795, which converts to approximately $1000. While some users are bothered by the design of the creation, others have a problem with its price tag. Scroll to see the conversation going around the belt/skirt.

The fall/winter 2022 collection of the Italian retail clothing company featured this creation. It was once worn by Nicole Kidman too for a shoot. Now, coming to the memes and reviews, a user shared a video on TikTok to talk about its practicality. Take a look!

genuine question. did y’all look at that “skirt” and think of practicality? pic.twitter.com/TB3mQsD27a — Kenii★彡 (@notkennii) November 2, 2022

Another Twitterati made fun of the design and wrote, "I am hysterically laughing in leather class. This looks like a last-minute assignment someone would make hours before the garment was due only to still fail. How people still get duped into buying this over priced fake fashion is a mystery? (sic)"

And, one netizen tweeted, "The Diesel skirt literally looks like the hip brace I have to wear to prevent dislocations." Check out more tweets and memes below!

I am hysterically laughing in leather class 😂 this looks like a last minute assignment someone would make hours before a the garment was due only to still fail. How people still get duped into buying this over priced fake fashion is a mystery. pic.twitter.com/ahnE89I3T8 — Lunaeyra Velaryon Targaryen 🌙🧜🏾‍♀️🐉 (@AngelOf_Jah) November 3, 2022

I think that’s an error on the designer’s behalf. If you can’t use what a product is designed for that is no longer a skirt. That is a belt. — Robyn Hood 🕸 (@robynsrighthand) November 3, 2022

the diesel skirt literally looks like the hip brace i have to wear to prevent dislocations pic.twitter.com/ptqPFCD3hD — Peach (-1.2/-33 lbs) (@justafewmorelbs) November 2, 2022

the leather Diesel belt skirt has a velcro closure??? 😭pic.twitter.com/FLFXiUpMo7 — 𝗖𝗛𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗞𝗔𝗭𝗜. (@mightbechule) November 3, 2022

..but i honestly can't tell the different between Diesel skirt and Diesel belt — sexybaby (@blissedhedonist) November 5, 2022

The skirt/belt is made of pure leather and features Diesel's iconic 'D' logo on the front. It doesn't have any hook or button. Instead, it can be secured with velcro.