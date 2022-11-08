Belt or skirt? Diesel's creation worth $1000 leaves netizens confused

Los Angeles, United States Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 12:05 PM(IST)

Diesel brutally trolled for their skirt/belt Photograph:( Instagram )

Diesel has left netizens confused with one of their latest creations that doubles as a skirt and a belt. It costs nearly $1000 and can be used as a micro skirt or an oversized belt.

We often see Balenciaga getting trolled online for their unusual designs and creations, but it seems that netizens have a new target from the fashion industry this week. Social media users are passionately talking about one of Diesel's latest designs, which can be used as both a micro skirt and a supersized belt.

The creation is up for sale on the official site at a whopping £795, which converts to approximately $1000. While some users are bothered by the design of the creation, others have a problem with its price tag. Scroll to see the conversation going around the belt/skirt.

The fall/winter 2022 collection of the Italian retail clothing company featured this creation. It was once worn by Nicole Kidman too for a shoot. Now, coming to the memes and reviews, a user shared a video on TikTok to talk about its practicality. Take a look!

Another Twitterati made fun of the design and wrote, "I am hysterically laughing in leather class. This looks like a last-minute assignment someone would make hours before the garment was due only to still fail. How people still get duped into buying this over priced fake fashion is a mystery? (sic)"

And, one netizen tweeted, "The Diesel skirt literally looks like the hip brace I have to wear to prevent dislocations." Check out more tweets and memes below!

The skirt/belt is made of pure leather and features Diesel's iconic 'D' logo on the front. It doesn't have any hook or button. Instead, it can be secured with velcro.

