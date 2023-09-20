Ariana Grande, Guillermo del Toro, Padma Lakshmi unite to denounce book bans in US

Over 175 notable individuals, spanning various fields including entertainment, literature, activism, and media, have come together to sign an open letter denouncing the growing trend of book bans in the United States. The letter, organised by public advocacy organisation MoveOn Political Action and spearheaded by LeVar Burton, the host of Reading Rainbow, urges creative communities to unite against this censorship.

The open letter underscores the need to address the issue of book bans at the local level, particularly within U.S. school districts. It characterises book bans as "restrictive behavior" that directly contradicts principles of free speech and expression. The letter also highlights the "chilling effect" that these bans can have on the broader creative field.

A key point made in the letter is the concern that book bans could extend beyond literature to target other forms of art and entertainment. It draws attention to the potential consequences for marginalised communities, particularly BIPOC and LGBTQ+ individuals, who may see their stories erased or misrepresented.

The signatories express their commitment to taking a stand against oppressive bans on creative works, stressing the importance of unity among artists. They assert that an attack on any form of art constitutes a threat to the creative community as a whole.

Prominent figures like Ariana Grande, Guillermo del Toro, Padma Lakshmi, and Ron Perlman are among those who have added their names to the open letter, representing a diverse range of voices from various sectors of society. MoveOn's political action executive director, Rahna Epting, asserts that the majority of Americans oppose book bans and will not yield to extremist viewpoints.

Jazz Jennings, an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and a banned author, emphasises the importance of speaking out against book bans as a means to defend freedom of expression and foster inclusivity and education.

Actress and producer Gabrielle Union calls on supporters not to remain passive as book bans perpetuate hatred and fear. She underscores the significance of celebrating diversity and ensuring that children have access to resources that explore the richness of the world.

Padma Lakshmi insists that decisions regarding books in school libraries should rest with librarians rather than politicians.

Award-winning authors Sandra Cisneros and Jodi Picoult join the call against censorship, underlining its adverse impact on young readers and broader society.

Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss, co-founders of the online reading community Belletrist, argue that banning books deprives children of valuable resources for self-discovery and growth.

The release of the open letter coincides with National Banned Books Month and is accompanied by a public petition from MoveOn, aimed at connecting signatories with future advocacy opportunities against book bans.

