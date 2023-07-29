Alia Bhatt has the cutest reaction to Ranbir Kapoor's ramp walk at Kunal Rawal's show | Watch
Photos and videos of Ranbir Kapor walking the ramp for fashion designer Kunal Rawal have gone viral. Take a look!
India Couture Week witnessed a star-studded event on its fourth day as Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor graced the ramp for renowned fashion designer Kunal Rawal. The audience was left in awe as Ranbir effortlessly walked down the runway, showcasing Kunal's latest collection "Dhup Chao" at the prestigious Taj Palace in the heart of the national capital.
However, it was not just the spectators who were captivated by the actor's impeccable style and grace. His beloved wife, Alia Bhatt, had the cutest reaction to his show-stopping performance.
Pictures and videos from the fashion extravaganza took the internet by storm, with fans and fashion enthusiasts praising Ranbir's striking appearance. The actor donned a deep blue bandhgala embellished jacket, exuding sheer elegance, which he paired with classic black pants. But it was the unique lungi-inspired detail on one side of his pants that turned heads and became the talk of the town.
Take a look!
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia shared a paparazzo video of Ranbir walking the ramp along with a hot face emoji in the caption. Meanwhile, netizens praised Ranbir's charismatic ramp walk. A user said, "Wow, such an intense and appealing walk, a real showstopper." "He walks with great confidence. It's not easy to carry this kind of outfit," wrote another fan. "He is brilliant, no actor could match him," said an Instagram user. "That walk, that confidence," read a comment. "No one can match the level of Ranbir Kapoor he is a born superstar," commented another fan.
Also read: Israeli Embassy criticises Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal for trivialising holocaust
India Couture Week is known for showcasing the best of Indian fashion, and Kunal Rawal's presentation was no exception. His "Dhup Chao" collection was a masterful display of modern designs fused with traditional elements. Ranbir as a showstopper brought life to the designer's vision, and his infectious energy captivated one and all.
