Add a dose of suspense to your Sundays with these Zee Theatre teleplays

Zee Theatre is all set to infuse your Sundays with suspense, thrill and drama with these gripping teleplays. Watch ‘Raid’ and ‘State vs Malti Mhaske,’ 12th and 19th September respectively at 2pm and 8pm.

An overview of the teleplays:



Raid:

This gritty teleplay unfolds across one single night, when five sex workers suspected of murdering their notorious pimp are arrested. Each has a motive to do the deed and they all admit to the intention of murdering the man in question. But after all there can be only one killer. Imbued with a film noir vibe, the teleplay is set in Mumbai and explores the politics of sex, power and money.

Directed by Akshay Vaishnav, it stars Shivani Tanksale, Khalida Jan, Aisha Ahmed, Teena Singh, Gillian Pinto, Vikram Kochhar and Rajeev Siddhartha.

State vs Malti Mhaske:

This adaptation of Gary Earl Ross’ award-winning courtroom drama revolves around a 20-year-old Dalit house keeper, Malti who is accused of murdering her high-caste employer. Condemned even before the trial begins, Malti stands a slim chance of proving her innocence. The plot unfolds as defence lawyer Tara begins to dig deeper and with the help of a renowned psychiatrist, puts up a fight to bring justice to Malti and many more of her kind.

Directed by Nikhil Mahajan, the teleplay stars Divya Menon, Sagar Deshmukh, Smita Tambe and Vikram Kochhar.